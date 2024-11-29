Cyclone Fengal: Chennai parks and beaches to close on Saturday due to heavy rain risk

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran confirmed on Friday that all parks and beaches in Chennai will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Also Read: Cyclonic Storm Fengal forms over Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall on Nov 30

Authorities are taking this step to prevent public access to vulnerable areas that could be at risk of flooding and strong winds.

Adding to this, Vandalur Zoo authorities confirmed that the zoo will be closed to visitors on November 30.