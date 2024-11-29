Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Chennai parks and beaches to close on Saturday due to heavy rain risk

    Greater Chennai Corporation takes precautionary measures as cyclone nears Tamil Nadu coast.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Nov 2024 8:19 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-29 15:12:21  )
    Greater Chennai Corporation (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran confirmed on Friday that all parks and beaches in Chennai will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal.

    Authorities are taking this step to prevent public access to vulnerable areas that could be at risk of flooding and strong winds.

    Adding to this, Vandalur Zoo authorities confirmed that the zoo will be closed to visitors on November 30.

