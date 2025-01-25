TN government urges public to refrain from spreading 'false information' on Vengaivayal investigation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading false information regarding the Vengaivayal case, clarifying that the crime was done by three individuals due to personal enmity, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The press release issued by the state government, the incident took place on December 26, 2022, when human waste was discovered in an overhead water tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents of the village.

Upon further inquiry, some youths reported seeing feces floating in the tank water. A case was registered at Vellanoor Police Station, and the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in January 2023.

During the investigation, more than a hundred witnesses, including the complainant and his relatives, were examined.

In addition, the mobile numbers and communication details of several people were analyzed.

The villagers of Vengaivayal and Eraiyur were also questioned in detail about the various reasons for this.

Furthermore, biological samples were taken and detailed DNA analysis was also done.

Based on the investigation and analysis, the officials uncovered that Muraliraja had done the crime in revenge for an insult during a Gram Sabha meeting in October 2022.

Muraliraja's actions were linked to two other individuals, Sudarshan and Muthaiah, revealed through their phone records, photographs, and video evidence.

"Based on the analysis of the photographs, cell phone conversations, video evidence, forensic report, medical reports, results of the procedural explanations made by the investigating officer, the report of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, the opinions of experts, and the statements of witnesses, the investigation has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed in the court on January 20, 2025 on behalf of the CB-CID against them. Therefore, it is requested that no one should spread false information in this regard,” read the press note.

