VCK, CPM call for CBI probe in Vengaivayal case

CHENNAI: Hours after the chargesheet was filed in the Vengaivayal case before the Madras High Court on Friday, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged the court not to accept the chargesheet and called for a CBI investigation into the sensitive case. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam echoed VCK's call and demanded the DMK government to hand over the case to the central agency to nab the "real culprits."

Thirumavalavan expressed shock at the police's final report, which named three Dalits as the perpetrators. He claimed that the police's actions suggested they were attempting to safeguard the actual culprits. He further argued that the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation to track down the persons involved in the case.

In a statement, Shanmugam criticised the chargesheet filed by the CB-CID, which suggested that the mixing of human waste in the overhead tank was an act of revenge by three residents of Vengaivayal aimed at framing another individual. He described this finding as unacceptable. "Since the incident occurred two years ago, the police seem intent on closing the case, and in doing so, they are attempting to frame the victims. This is an inappropriate approach," he charged.

Senior AIADMK leader and party spokesperson D Jayakumar demanded a CBI probe into the Vengaivayal case on behalf of the party. He pointed out that the VCK and CPM lacked confidence in the police under the DMK-led government and called for a CBI investigation to identify the real culprits.