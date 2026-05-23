Police arrest two suspects in TN minor girl abduction, alleged assault, murder case

The crime occurred at a desolate location in a private farm abutting a big lake, she told reporters here. Ramya Bharathi said the case was still under investigation and efforts were on to file the chargesheet at the earliest, hasten trial, and ensure justice to the affected girl and her family.

Giving details about the incident and the arrest, she said Karthik abducted the 10-year-old girl, who was playing near her house, in Sulur.

Her body was discovered on May 21 by residents in the Kannampalayam tank located about 1.5 km from her house, and the incident sparked political outrage.