NCW takes cognizance of girl's murder in TN, asks action taken report

CHENNAI: The NCW on Saturday said it has taken cognizance of the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, and has sought from the Tamil Nadu DGP a detailed ATR within seven days.
Strongly condemning the incident, the national panel said it has directed the Tamil Nadu authorities to conduct the investigation with the utmost sensitivity and urgency.
In a statement, the National Commission for Women said it has taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of deeply distressing media reports regarding the abduction and brutal murder of the girl in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
The minor girl, who had gone missing while playing near her residence, was later found dead near Kannampalayam tank.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, directing immediate, stringent, and time-bound action in the matter. The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.
The ATR has been sought on the FIR registered in the matter, provisions invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act, arrest and custodial interrogation of the accused, post-mortem and forensic examination findings, and evidence collected, including CCTV footage and digital surveillance used during investigation.
The Commission has also sought details regarding measures taken to provide psychological counselling, protection, and support to the grieving family, and has directed that the investigation be conducted with the utmost sensitivity and urgency.
"The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the incident and stated that crimes involving brutal violence against minor girls are heinous in nature and must invite the strictest action under law," the panel added.