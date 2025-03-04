TN districts experience scorching heat, Tirupattur cross 100°F

CHENNAI: In Tamil Nadu, places like Vellore, Erode, Karur and Paramathi are experiencing intense heat, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels.

According to Thanthi TV, the mercury has crossed 100°F (37.8°C) in Tirupattur district.

As of Tuesday morning, Chennai recorded 28.63 °C and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.9 °C and 29.84 °C.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a health advisory following the Meteorological Department's forecast of temperatures 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal over the next four days

The advisory stresses the need for extra precautions for vulnerable groups, including individuals with heart conditions, infants, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, those with mental health issues, and people with pre-existing health conditions.