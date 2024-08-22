TN CM Stalin likely to reshuffle cabinet today, Udhay's elevation as deputy CM likely

CHENNAI: Ahead of his visit to the US, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to effect a major reshuffle of his cabinet this evening.

According to a Thanthi TV report, three ministers are likely to lose their post and will be replaced by fresh faces.

Also, Udhayanidhi Stalin could be elevated as deputy Chief Minister, the report added. This has been a continuing demand from the party youth wing which he leads, and also from a section of the seniors.



Some of the names that are making the rounds are that of Ministers Siva Meyyanathan and CV Ganesan. The new ministers could be from Salem and Tiruvallur districts, the report added.

If the rejig happens as rumoured, it would be the third cabinet reshuffle in three years since the DMK formed the regime in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Stalin is set to visit the United States on August 27.

Among the top honchos he is expected to meet are Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. It may be noted that a delegation of Google executives had met with the CM in the city less than two months ago.

Originally the trip was planned for in the first half of the calendar year. However, the visit was deferred owing to the Parliamentary polls and the session of the State Assembly, mainly the budget session. State industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior bureaucrats of the state government could accompany the CM during the trip.

Early this year, the Chief Minister visited Spain and inked agreements worth nearly Rs 3,500 crore for investment in Tamil Nadu.