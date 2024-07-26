Centre grants permission for Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's US visit

CHENNAI: The central government has granted permission for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to visit the US to attract more foreign investments, according to Daily Thanthi.

Arrangements are being made for the Chief Minister's journey. But the dates of the trip kept changing.

Now, with the central government granting permission to the CM to undertake a 15-day trip, it is said that he would fly out on August 22 after hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day (August 15), according to reports. It is also speculated that some changes in the Tamil Nadu cabinet would happen after Independence Day and before the CM goes overseas. Additionally, reports of state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin being elevated to deputy chief minister are doing the rounds yet again.