TN bypolls 2026: CM Vijay to campaign for 4 days; Stalin, EPS, Seeman also set to hit trail

Preparations are under way for grand public meetings in both constituencies, where Vijay will address party cadres and voters. In Dharapuram, a public meeting is planned at Thirumalaipalayam on the Udumalpet Road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The by-elections in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram in Tirupur district have already begun generating political activity, with the ruling TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Left parties contesting separately, resulting in a five-cornered contest. The CPI (M) and CPI announced that they would contest as an independent Left front, breaking away from traditional electoral coalitions, placing them in direct opposition to both the DMK and TVK.

This will be the first electoral battle in the state after the TVK formed its maiden government with the help of allies after winning the April 23 Assembly polls.

CM Vijay has nominated former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively.

Both Kumaravel and Satyabama had won from their respective constituencies as AIADMK candidates in the April 23 polls, before resigning as legislators and joining the ruling TVK later.