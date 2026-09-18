TN bypolls 2026: CM Vijay to campaign for 4 days; Stalin, EPS, Seeman also set to hit trail

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to campaign for four days in the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies ahead of the October 6 by-elections. He is expected to spend two days in each constituency, with the campaign scheduled towards the end of this month and early next month.
Preparations are under way for grand public meetings in both constituencies, where Vijay will address party cadres and voters. In Dharapuram, a public meeting is planned at Thirumalaipalayam on the Udumalpet Road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The by-elections in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram in Tirupur district have already begun generating political activity, with the ruling TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Left parties contesting separately, resulting in a five-cornered contest. The CPI (M) and CPI announced that they would contest as an independent Left front, breaking away from traditional electoral coalitions, placing them in direct opposition to both the DMK and TVK.
This will be the first electoral battle in the state after the TVK formed its maiden government with the help of allies after winning the April 23 Assembly polls.
CM Vijay has nominated former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively.
Both Kumaravel and Satyabama had won from their respective constituencies as AIADMK candidates in the April 23 polls, before resigning as legislators and joining the ruling TVK later.
In Madurantakam, TVK has fielded former AIADMK MLA and a TVK deputy general secretary K Maragatham Kumaravel, while the DMK has nominated Parandhaman, its legal wing joint secretary and party spokesperson.
The AIADMK has fielded its former Madurantakam MLA Kanitha Sampath.
The CPI(M) candidate is Suganthi, State Committee member and the General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF).
The NTK has fielded K Janakiraman.
In Dharapuram, TVK has fielded former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama who is seeking re-election under her new party banner.
The DMK has nominated advocate and women's wing member S Suganya.
The AIADMK has fielded K Bhanumathi, joint secretary of its Tirupur suburban east district women's wing.
The CPI candidate is P Lakshmanan.
The NTK has fielded M Karthika.
Meanwhile, the nominations of 58 candidates for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls were accepted on Thursday (September 17), following scrutiny, the EC said.
The final list of candidates for both constituencies is scheduled to be released on Saturday (September 19), which is the last date of withdrawal.
Following this, political parties are expected to intensify their campaigns after September 20, with local functionaries making arrangements for visits by their leaders.
DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and leaders of the Left parties are also preparing to campaign in the two constituencies.
Stalin is expected to campaign for two days across Madurantakam and Dharapuram, while a detailed campaign schedule for Udhayanidhi Stalin is also being worked out.
The visits by senior leaders have prompted authorities and party functionaries to step up preparations. Security arrangements are also being strengthened in both constituencies, particularly for Vijay's public meetings.
With this being Vijay's first election campaign as Chief Minister after the TVK came to power, his proposed meetings have generated considerable interest among party workers and supporters.
With several major leaders set to hit the campaign trail after September 20, the electoral battle in Madurantakam and Dharapuram is expected to intensify in the coming days.