TN Budget 2026: TVK govt to present Agriculture Budget

Speaker of the House JCD Prabhakar will open the day's session with a recitation of Thirukkural, after which Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, R Vinoth, will present the agricultural budget estimates.

Against the backdrop of ongoing political discussions and debates over the Cauvery water dispute, the Mekedatu dam project, and farm loan waivers, this separate agriculture budget carries significant political and socioeconomic significance.