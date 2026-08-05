TN Budget 2026: TVK govt blames previous DMK regime for fiscal stress, says reforms have generated Rs 15,000 crore

Presenting the 2026-27 Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the previous administration had failed to safeguard public finances and had allowed leakages on both the revenue and expenditure fronts.

"The previous government allowed revenue-earning departments to bleed uncontrollably, while permitting a significant portion of public money spent on works to be extracted by unscrupulous middlemen. Since assuming office, this government has made continuous efforts to plug leakages on both the revenue and expenditure sides, enabling it to mobilise nearly Rs 15,000 crore," the Budget document stated.

The Budget stressed that expenditure on welfare measures such as scholarships, free education, subsidies for entrepreneurs, the Public Distribution System (PDS) and free housing for the poor should not be viewed as largesse, but as investments in human and social capital that drive consumption and economic growth.