Tamil Nadu

TN Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu to set up Textiles Technology Centre in Tirupur

The government will establish the Tirupur Textiles Technology Centre (TTTC) with an allocation of Rs 10 crore to provide advanced technological support, research, product development and skill upgradation for the knitwear and garment industry
Textiles Technology Centre in Tirupur
Image of Tirupur garments textile exporters unit factory used for representative purpose
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CHENNAI: Seeking to preserve Tamil Nadu's rich artisanal heritage while equipping its textile industry for the future, the State on Wednesday unveiled a slew of initiatives, including the establishment of a Tirupur Textiles Technology Centre, and plans for a dedicated design institute.

The government will establish the Tirupur Textiles Technology Centre (TTTC) with an allocation of Rs 10 crore to provide advanced technological support, research, product development and skill upgradation for the knitwear and garment industry. The initiative is expected to enhance the global competitiveness of Tirupur, India's leading knitwear export cluster.

The Budget also proposed preparing a Detailed Project Report for the Tamil Nadu Institute of Design, envisaged as a specialised institution to foster design innovation and improve product development across the handloom, handicrafts and textile sectors.

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