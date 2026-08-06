TN Agri Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu to provide Rs 17,000 crore in crop loans to farmers

The Agriculture Minister said the crop loans would help farmers meet the credit requirements for cultivation during the year. “Crop loans to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore will be provided to meet the short-term agricultural credit requirements for crop cultivation,” the Budget document stated.

In addition, the government will extend Rs 3,000 crore in working capital loans to support allied agricultural activities such as animal husbandry, fisheries and other farm-related enterprises. To improve the livelihood of landless members of the Scheduled Caste community, the government will provide medium-term and capital loans through cooperative banks for livestock rearing.

Highlighting the progress made so far, the minister said that as of July 15, crop loans worth Rs 159.41 crore had been disbursed to 12,752 farmers during the current financial year. During the same period, livestock maintenance loans amounting to Rs 140.91 crore had been provided to 19,324 beneficiaries.