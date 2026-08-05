TN Budget 2026: Smart meters for Chennai, rooftop solar subsidy and EV charging push announced in first TVK Budget

Presenting the first Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the Assembly, the minister said the new Rooftop Solar Subsidy Scheme would be implemented in convergence with the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the scheme, domestic consumers will receive a subsidy of up to Rs 1 lakh to install rooftop solar panels, helping reduce their electricity bills and supporting the transition to renewable energy. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for the scheme.

The Budget also proposed installing smart meters for all consumers in Chennai and for 50 lakh industrial and commercial consumers across the rest of the State. The announcement marks a departure from the previous government's plan to install 3.04 crore smart meters for all consumers in two phases. Under that proposal, the first phase covered 1.44 crore smart meters for all low-tension three-phase consumers, single-phase consumers with bi-monthly consumption above 400 units, all high-tension (HT) consumers and distribution transformers, while the remaining consumers were to be covered in the second phase after successful completion of the first. The phased rollout was also expected to delay the implementation of monthly electricity billing.