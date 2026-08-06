TN Budget 2026: Rs 1 lakh solar subsidy, smart meters

Finance Minister Maria Wilson said the Rooftop Solar Subsidy Scheme would be implemented in convergence with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The State has earmarked Rs 50 crore for the scheme, under which domestic consumers will receive up to Rs 1 lakh to install rooftop solar panels.

TNPDCL sources said households currently receive Rs 78,000 for a 3 kW rooftop solar system under the central scheme. The State will provide an additional Rs 22,000, taking the total subsidy to Rs 1 lakh. Tamil Nadu has so far installed 85,159 rooftop solar systems benefiting 1,00,397 households.

The Budget also proposed installing smart meters for all consumers in Chennai and 50 lakh industrial and commercial consumers across the rest of the State. The Chennai distribution region, including parts of Tiruvallur district, serves about 38.8 lakh consumers.