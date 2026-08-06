TN Agri Budget 2026: Govt bets on AI, Machine Learning to deliver real-time assistance to farmers

Presenting the budget in the Legislative Assembly, Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare R Vinoth allocated Rs 2 crore from state funds for the scheme, which will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to modernise agricultural extension services.

Under the new initiative, comprehensive technical advisories covering the entire crop cycle, from sowing to harvest, will be delivered through mobile devices. The automated services will encompass localised weather forecasts, soil health and fertility management, pest and disease outbreak alerts, and tailored crop recommendations suited to prevailing agro-climatic conditions.

To bridge the accessibility gap for rural cultivators, the government is introducing 'Voice-First Agriculture Services'. This feature will allow farmers to access knowledge-based agricultural advisories, real-time market intelligence, and details of government welfare schemes seamlessly via voice queries on their mobile phones.