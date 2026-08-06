TN Budget 2026: Gold ring for newborns, healthcare for mothers

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced that the 'Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' would be implemented at a cost of Rs 560 crore. Under the scheme, every newborn delivered in a government hospital will receive a one-gram gold ring.

The Budget also proposed the phased rollout of 1,000 Mobile Geriatric Treatment Centres to take healthcare services to the doorsteps of senior citizens, backed by an allocation of Rs 33 crore.

To strengthen maternal care, the government announced the establishment of 'Thai Care' maternity support centres in hospitals, besides upgrading patient guidance systems and hospital signage at an outlay of Rs 23 crore.