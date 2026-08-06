TN Budget 2026: Five-year mission to restore 3,000 temples across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Unveiling one of the State's biggest heritage conservation programmes, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a five-year mission to renovate and reconsecrate 3,000 temples, alongside a series of measures to restore ancient temple tanks, repair temple cars and preserve centuries-old shrines across the State.
As part of the heritage conservation programme, the government will restore 250 temple tanks, recognising their ecological, religious and historical significance, besides renovating 75 temple cars used during annual festivals.
The government will take up the restoration of 213 temples that are more than 1,000 years old at an estimated cost of Rs 418 crore, with priority being given to preserving ancient structures of archaeological and architectural importance.
The Minister also informed that trustees had been appointed to 9,205 temples, with allocation of Rs 708 crore for the HR&CE Department.