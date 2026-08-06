TN Budget 2026: Faceless mission to transform public services

CHENNAI: In a major push towards digital governance and transparent public services, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (August 5) announced a comprehensive overhaul of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments, rolling out Faceless Assessment, Faceless Registration and Anywhere Registration to simplify tax administration and property transactions across the State.
Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the technology-driven reforms were aimed at reducing physical interface between citizens and government officials, improving transparency and making service delivery faster and more efficient.
Under the new initiatives, the Commercial Taxes Department will introduce Faceless Assessment under the GST regime, enabling technology-based scrutiny of tax returns and minimising discretionary intervention while strengthening compliance.
The Registration Department, meanwhile, will implement Faceless Registration, allowing citizens to complete registration-related processes through a digital platform with minimal physical interaction.
The government will launch Anywhere Registration, enabling people to register documents at any designated Sub-Registrar’s Office in the State, irrespective of where the property is located.
“The Government is harnessing technology to build a transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly administration while improving revenue mobilisation,” Marie Wilson said.
The Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments have been allocated Rs 651 crore and Rs 475 crore, respectively.