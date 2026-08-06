TN Budget 2026: AI to power safe roads; app to report potholes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (August 5) announced the launch of an AI-powered Safe Roads Mission to enhance road safety through improved design, construction, and maintenance.
The initiative will leverage artificial intelligence for speed and traffic enforcement, dedicated road patrols, and advanced trauma care centres.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the government remains committed to developing world-class, durable, safe, and sustainable roads.
He announced an allocation of Rs 9,300 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme for widening State highways to four lanes, constructing bypasses, carrying out road safety works, building pedestrian overbridges, upgrading panchayat and panchayat union roads to district roads, building bridges, and improving riding quality.
Acknowledging that roads across Tamil Nadu have deteriorated due to inadequate maintenance, leading to potholes and uneven surfaces, the minister announced Rs 250 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates to repair damaged stretches under the Performance-Based Maintenance Contract model.
The government will also launch the Namma Salai mobile application, enabling citizens to photograph and report road defects for prompt rectification.
Overall, the Highways and Minor Ports Department has been allocated Rs 21,524 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates.
Rs 21,524 crore Outlay for Highways
Rs 9,300 crore Allocation for road infra