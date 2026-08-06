TN Budget 2026: AI to power safe roads; app to report potholes

He announced an allocation of Rs 9,300 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme for widening State highways to four lanes, constructing bypasses, carrying out road safety works, building pedestrian overbridges, upgrading panchayat and panchayat union roads to district roads, building bridges, and improving riding quality.

Acknowledging that roads across Tamil Nadu have deteriorated due to inadequate maintenance, leading to potholes and uneven surfaces, the minister announced Rs 250 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates to repair damaged stretches under the Performance-Based Maintenance Contract model.