TN BJP urges DMK govt to order for CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Friday urged the ruling DMK government to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths caused by the sale of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district.

According to the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, the Stalin-led DMK government must voluntarily seek a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy if the government's machinery has not failed on the issue.

Accusing both the Dravidian majors, the saffron party leader said the Dravidian model government and other Dravidian party government are the reason why the Kalvarayan Hill, which is bound to become a wonderful tourist destination on part with Ooty and Kodaikanal, has become a Hills of illicit liquor.

The saffron party also urged the ruling DMK government to conduct a thorough investigation with multiple agencies' involvement including the SHRC, NHRC, NCSC, NCW to eradicate the culture of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu must cooperate with these multiple agencies and take steps to completely eradicate the culture of illicit liquor and drug addiction in the state, "Prasad said in a statement.

Further, the BJP spokesperson blamed the officials and claimed that corrupt officials are the reason for the series of heinous crimes and anti-social activities in the state and urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to appoint honest officials across the state in all levels.