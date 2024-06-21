Transfer Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case to CBI, Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Alleging that efforts are underway to safeguard persons responsible for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to transfer the case to CBI for further investigation.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government is trying to safeguard the accused persons.

"The deaths can not be considered as the apathy of the police department only. It is murders committed by the government machinery with the support of rulers. Hooch sellers having links with MLAs and a minister, the FIR has murdered the justice, " he alleged.

He added that Karunapuram is located in the heart of Kallakurichi and hooch was being sold within 100 metres from court, police stations and taluk office.

"Tipplers had to cross these offices to reach the selling point and return in inebriated state on the same route. But the FIR says that the hooch was sold at the burial ground of Karunapuram. This will topple the investigation. Moreover, district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, who has been transferred, claimed that the deaths were due to diarrhea at first. He should be indicted, " he urged.

Alleging that MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan functions as de facto chief minister of Kallakurichi, Ramadoss said he and Sankarapuram MLA Udhayasuriyan are the protectors of hooch sellers.

"But, both of them are participating in reviews pertaining to deaths conducted by minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. In this situation, CBCID officers could not inquire about them. So, the case should be transferred to CBI, "he demanded.