Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Actor Suriya slams Tamil Nadu Government administration for failing to prevent spurious liquor

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya on Friday issued a statement about the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy.

The actor in the statement said, "50 consecutive deaths in a small town is a tragedy that does not happen during calamities. More than 100 people are still in the hospital under treatment. The continuous deaths of the victims is heartbreaking.".

What words can console those family members after sacrificing their loved ones to spurious liquor? At present, the attention, concern, and anger of all political parties, the media, and the public have increased, he added.

"It is comforting that the government and administration departments are struggling to reduce the losses. But this conventional approach of a short-term solution to a long-term problem will definitely not work."

Last year, 22 people died after drinking spurious liquor mixed with methanol in Villupuram district. The government promised to take serious action. Now in the neighbouring district, people have died from drinking the same spurious liquor mixed with methanol, and it is very sad that no change has taken place till now. The people of Tamil Nadu, who vote to improve their daily lives, are constantly watching the plight of the governments that have ruled us for more than twenty years by putting Tasmac and people to drink, the actor said.

"Alcoholism policy ends up being only an election slogan for all political parties."

Alcoholic drinkers who drink for 150 rupees in Tasmac buy and drink spurious liquor, which is available for 50 rupees, when they do not have money.

"When will we all realise that the problem of alcoholics is not an individual problem but a problem of each family, the whole society"?.

Governments themselves should immediately stop the violence they have been perpetrating against their own people for years by encouraging alcoholism.

Rehabilitation centres should be started in every district to recover the alcohol addicts from alcoholism.

If the government implements visionary action plans for the advance plans for students in education, the same should be done as a movement to formulate and implement exemplary programmes for the rehabilitation programmes for alcoholics.

Only if the government and political parties act with foresight can such tragic death incidents be prevented in the future.

Along with the people, I hope that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will pass the short-term solution and take decisions in the interest of the people on the prohibition policy.

"Strong condemnation of the administration for failing to stop the illegal sale of spurious liquor. Deep condolences to the dead. Praying for the recovery of those in the hospital,"added the statement issued by the actor.