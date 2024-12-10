TN Assembly: DMK’s allies, opposition on same page seeking enhanced cyclone relief

CHENNAI: In an interesting turn of events, allies of the ruling DMK were on the same page as the opposition parties over a call-to-attention motion in the State Assembly urging the government to enhance compensation disbursed to the people affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Moving a special call-to-attention motion during Zero Hour in the State Assembly, Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi leader and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan referred to the enormity of the rainfall received in Cuddalore, apart from other cyclone-affected districts. He added that the people have suffered extensive damages ranging from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 15 lakh each due to the cyclone.

Velmurugan said that the government's relief announcement was less, especially compared to the relief announced earlier to those affected by severe rainfall in Chennai and southern districts. The CM announced Rs 2,000 per eligible ration card-holder as Fengal relief when Rs 6,000 was announced as flood relief assistance earlier to people affected in Chennai and southern districts, he pointed out.

Concurring with the TVK leader, VCK legislature party leader M Sinthanai Selvan also urged the government to enhance the compensation from Rs 2,000 per ration card, considering that people have even lost their home appliances during the floods. The VCK MLA also asked the State government to bear the college fees of the students for a year in the cyclone-affected districts.

PMK legislature party leader GK Mani questioned the discrepancy in paying Rs 2,000 each for Cyclone Fengal and Rs 6,000 for people affected by floods earlier. Echoing the views of the DMK allies, AIADMK MLA 'Agri' SS Krishnamurthy also pressed for enhancing the compensation and asked the government to construct a temporary road for the benefit of people affected by the washing away of a bridge across the Thenpennai in Tiruvannamalai district.