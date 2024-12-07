Rs 2000 aid for cyclone Fengal insufficient, says Thiruma

TIRUCHY: Observing that the financial aid of Rs 2,000 to the flood-hit families is inadequate, the VCK chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday demanded the amount be increased.

Garlanding the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Jayankondam, Thirumavalavan said, the flood due to cyclone Fengal had damaged several parts of the State particularly Villupuram district where more than 10 persons died and several hundreds of cattle loss and property loss has been reported.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a financial aid of Rs 2,000 which the flood-hit families found inadequate. As the neighbouring Puducherry has been disbursing an amount of Rs 5,000 per family, the people of Tamil Nadu will also expect more. I appeal to the Chief Minister to consider the people’s demand,” Thiruma said.

In addition, Thiruma highlighted that the compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the flood was inadequate. Stating that the state government has demanded a relief fund of Rs 2,475 crore from the union government, he appealed to the government to increase the fund to Rs 10 lakh.

“VCK MPs have met the Union Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and submitted a petition in this regard and the minister assured of the sanction,” Thiruma said.

On skipping the Ambedkar book release event with actor Vijay, Thirumavalavan said, the book on Dr Ambedkar was scheduled to be released at the event. “I received the invite for the event a year ago but due to circumstances, I could not attend the event and I regret that,” said Thiruma.