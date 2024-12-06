Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin seeks Rs 6,675 crore in relief after Centre releases Rs 944.80 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday submitted a memorandum to the inter-ministerial central team, seeking Rs 6,675 crore to undertake temporary and permanent restoration works in parts of the state devastated by Cyclone Fengal.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved release of Rs 944.80 crore to Tamil Nadu as both the instalments of central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the State in providing relief assistance to people affected by Cyclone Fengal.

The seven-member inter-ministerial central team led by Rajesh Gupta, joint secretary (Disaster Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, had reached Chennai today to tour the cyclone-hit areas in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts and conduct spot assessments of the damages caused. These districts bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury after the storm brought in unprecedented rainfall, more than 500 mm in a single day in some parts of these districts.