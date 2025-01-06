TN Assembly 2025: Pressing issues cry for attention, don’t dilute debate with diversionary tactic, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Commenting on the fresh tiff between Governor RN Ravi and the State government, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged both parties to avoid diverting attention from major issues.

In a social media post, Anbumani said that the gubernatorial head should respect the traditions and feelings of Tamil Nadu. "The government should also respect the Governor. There are several issues, such as caste census, women's safety, employment, demands of government staff and farmers, and needs of scheduled caste and tribes, that need to be debated," he said.

Anbumani added that any action which diverts attention from core issues is unacceptable and should be avoided.

