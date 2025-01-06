After Ravi walks out, TN Assembly adopts resolution to take on record only prepared Governor’s address

CHENNAI: Wary of the Raj Bhavan’s comments on social media, justifying the Governor’s exit from the House without reading the speech prepared by the state government, Leader of the House Duraimurugan moved a resolution in the House to relax rule 17 of the Assembly and only include the speech prepared and circulated by the government as the official governor’s address in the Assembly records.

Moving the resolution after Speaker M Appavu read the Tamil version of the Governor’s address on behalf of the gubernatorial head of the state in the House, Duraimurugan said, “Honourable Governor left without reading the Governor’s address sent to him by the Tamil Nadu government in accordance with the law. The speech sent to the Governor has been printed and circulated to the members. Hence, to safeguard the tradition and uphold the democratic values of the House that serves as a role model to other Assemblies in the country and the world over, I propose to move a resolution to only take on Assembly records those parts in the printed speech of the governor.”

Citing Article 176 of the Constitution which deals with the Governor’s address, Duraimurugan said, “Our honourable governor is acting against the Constitution, which is not good. I am to remind this House, that in 1995, the government brought a government resolution to recall the then Governor M Chenna Reddy. Even then, the governor read the address prepared by the government in 1996.”

Borrowing the words of former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind who said, “Much of the richness of Indian democracy is derived from the Tamil Nadu Legislature and is appreciated all across the world,” at the centenary of the TNLA.

Duraimurugan said, “Like a few other states, the budget could be presented without the Governor’s address by not proroguing the previous Assembly session. But, our Chief Minister who rules on the path laid by Kalaignar, advised against violating the traditions, and to convene the House for the Governor’s address. The people of the state and the members of the Legislative Assembly have great respect for the country and the national anthem. This government has unflinching respect for national integrity, patriotism and national leaders.”

The resolution was adopted successfully adopted by voice vote.