Governor Ravi repeats history by refusing to read address, walking out from House

CHENNAI: History repeated in the TNLA (Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly) on Monday after the House once again adopted a resolution to strike off the records the statement made by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in the House before he walked out, without reading his customary address, opposing what he described as 'disrespect' to the Constitution and the national anthem. On January 9, 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin himself had successfully moved a resolution to only take on Assembly record the official speech prepared by his government when the same Ravi read out the customary address by ‘omitting’ and ‘adding’ a few portions to the speech prepared by the state government.

On February 12, 2024, too, the Governor’s address became a topic of raging debate again after Ravi refused to read the speech prepared by the government and went extempore, forcing the treasury benches to move a resolution once again to only include the prepared speech circulated to the members in the Assembly's official records. The state Raj Bhavan did not hold back as the Governor contributed to another debate on the privilege and authority of the Assembly vis-à-vis the Governor’s address.

It is to be recalled that the national anthem issue was ‘settled’ early last year itself. After the Governor wrote to the Assembly Secretariat to render the national anthem at the beginning, Speaker Appavu clarified in his reply to the Governor that it was the tradition of the State Assembly to render the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu before the Governor’s address and the national anthem after the address.





