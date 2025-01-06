TN Assembly 2025: Incumbents must abide by rich tradition of State, can’t violate it, says TVK chief Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's tradition, emphasising the need to preserve the State's rich cultural heritage.

In a statement, Vijay underscored the significance of upholding the age-old tradition of singing "Tamil Thaai Vazhthu" at the beginning of every Assembly session, followed by the national anthem at the end.

This tradition, he noted, is an integral part of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's identity and should be respected by all stakeholders.

The TVK president urged that whoever is appointed as the Governor of the State should respect the State's traditions and follow the established protocol.

"The tradition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which celebrated its golden jubilee recently, should be preserved at all times," Vijay said.

"As a proud Tamilian, I emphasise that our rich cultural heritage should be respected and upheld by all, including those holding constitutional positions," he noted.

The actor-turned-politician also expressed concern over the constant conflict between the Governor and the State government over traditions.

He noted that such conflicts detract from the real issues facing the people of the State and urged that discussions on people’s issues should take precedence.

The TVK founder also criticised the decision to stop the live broadcast of the Legislative Assembly's proceedings, stating that it is essential for the people of the State to be informed about the democratic debates between the ruling party and the opposition.

"I urge the State government to broadcast all the House proceedings live without interruption," added Vijay.

