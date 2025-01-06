TN Assembly 2025: Guv has no right to hold on to position after ‘childish’ act, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Dubbing Governor RN Ravi's behaviour in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) as 'childish', Chief Minister MK Stalin questioned Ravi's continuance in the office of Governor.

Taking exception to the Governor not delivering his customary address in the House on Saturday, Stalin said, "According to the Constitution, it is the tradition of the Assembly for the Governor to read the government's address at the beginning of the year. He has made it his habit to violate the tradition. It is childish that the Governor, who omitted and included portions to the speech in the previous years, has left without reading it this time."

"It is unbecoming of the position he holds to insult the people of the State continuously, the government elected by them and the centenary Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," Stalin said.

"Why should someone unwilling to discharge his Constitutional duty continue to remain in office" is a question that lingers in everyone's mind, Stalin added in the House shortly after his government successfully moved a resolution placing the address drafted by the government. The resolution was adopted to make it the only take on Assembly records.