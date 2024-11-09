TN archaeologists ‘strike gold’ at Vembakottai excavation site in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: A small gold bell was found during the ongoing third phase of archaeological excavation at Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district, officials said on Friday.

The gold bell, which was found at a depth of 1.28 metres, weighs around 0.15 grams, said a Daily Thanthi report.

So far, two phases of excavation have been completed in Vijayakarisalkulam near Vembakottai during which archaeological experts found more than 7,900 artefacts. The excavated treasures like dice made of flint, pearls, bangles made of shell, figurines of a woman, bull, ancient games made of clay, medallion, smoking pipe, jars, axe, and ancient beads have been kept for display for the public.

Archaeologists involved in the excavation said exciting discoveries are being made in the process, which are being displayed at an exclusive gallery for exhibition.