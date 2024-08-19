Over 1,300 artefacts excavated in Vembakottai in last two months

MADURAI: More than 1,300 artefacts have been unearthed during excavations at Vembakottai, an archaeological site in Virudhunagar district, in the last two months.

The discovery of artefacts in the ongoing third season of excavation, which began on June 18, seemed to be more than that of the previous season.

During the last eight months, altogether around 4,000 artefacts were found, P Baskaran, Excavation Director, Vembakottai said on Sunday.

The ancient artefacts discovered this season are carnelian, amethyst, glass beads in different hues, conch shell bangles, terracotta figurines, terracotta animal figurines, iron nails, terracotta pendants and soapstone pendants.

Moreover, five copper coins dating back to 16th century were identified this season alone, he told DT Next. Further, the Excavation Director said there is a good response from visitors, who get a glance at the exhibits of unearthed artefacts at the site in Vembakottai.

The exhibition, which is arranged two years ago, has had over one lakh visitors so far. The first and the season of excavations that were carried out in 2022 and 2023 in Vembakottai revealed 7,919 artefacts, he said.

According to C Santhalingam, a Madurai-based archaeologist (retired) and founder of Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, the unearthed artifacts in Vembakottai shed light on the history of the early Pandya Kingdom.

In the days of yore, Vembakottai was known as ‘Vembai Kudi Nadu’, one of the oldest civilisations on earth.

“The presence of microlithic tools, which were used for hunting, in Vembakottai, attests to human occupation at least 5,000 years ago,” he pointed out.