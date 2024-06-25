TNSDA unearths neolithic tool, flint head of woman in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) on Monday unearthed a woman’s head made of flint at Vembakottai-Vijayakarisalkulam in Virudhunagar district.

“In the ongoing third phase of excavation works at Vembakottai-Vijayakarisalkulam site, a woman’s head with aesthetic carvings made of flint about 30.7 mm height and 25.6 mm width has been discovered today,” Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Archaeology said.

The Vembakottai archaeological excavation has revealed that a rich civilisation had existed on the banks of the Vaippar near Sattur, which is on a par with the ancient civilisation found in Keeladi and Porunai civilisation, he said.

Thennarasu further informed that a broken Neolithic tool has been found in the excavation site in Sennanur of Krishnagiri district by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology on Monday.

“A broken Neolithic tool about 6 cm length and 4 cm width has been unearthed in 53 cm of depth at Sennanur site,” Thangam Thennarasu informed in a social media post. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated exploratory excavations in eight archaeological sites across Tamil Nadu, including Keeladi in Sivaganga and the nearby site of Kondhagai, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar, Keezhnamandi in Tiruvannamalai, Porpanakottai in Pudukkottai, Thirumalapuram in Tenkasi, Sennanur in Krishnagiri, Kongalnagaram in Tiruppur and Marungur in Cuddalore districts.

Sennanur came into the spotlight after bricks dating back to the Sangam period were unearthed last year.

An early historic site in Sennanur, revealed terracotta artefacts, russet-coated painted ware, and red and black ware.

It is also a site where preliminary evidence of brick structures was found.

According to archeological sources, it is one of three sites where bricks were seen.

The archeological site at Sennanur is at the foothills spread over 20 acres with archeological imprints 2.5 mtr in depth.

Sennanur is also flanked by hill caves, where three caves have rock paintings signifying life that predated 5,000 years.