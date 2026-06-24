Tiruvallur ammonia leak: Environmental group demand complete overhaul of DISH

The leak occurred on June 21 at St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam. Most of those affected were migrant workers from Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala.



In a statement, the organisation alleged that the tragedy was preventable and accused the factory management of ignoring earlier complaints about minor ammonia leaks. It also alleged serious safety lapses, including the deployment of untrained workers in hazardous operations, the absence of safety drills and warning systems, and the housing of workers within the factory premises.