Temporary infrastructure has been provided around the Deepathoon stone pillar under heavy Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security around the structure, the Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple complex and also the Dargah located close to the stone pillar.

The Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, arrived at the temple premises around midday, escorted by CRPF personnel and formally took over administrative control from the superseded Board of Trustees.

Following their arrival, the receivers initiated consultations with the temple’s hereditary priests to finalise the exact muhurtham for carrying the sacred flame from the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon (stone pillar), with the ritual widely expected around 6 pm.