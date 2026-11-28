After arriving at the airport, the two retired judges told reporters that they had just received a copy of the Supreme Court order and would share further details after going through it.

Meanwhile, around 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel began making arrangements around the Deepathoon pillar and reviewing security measures in consultation with the Tamil Nadu police.

Following the Supreme Court's order, CRPF personnel took control of the temple and the Thiruparankundram hills, while local police were deployed along the girivalam route around the temple. Additional CRPF personnel from Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to arrive in the afternoon.