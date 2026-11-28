MADURAI: Retired Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple and implement its directive to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon pillar atop Tiruparankundram hill, held a meeting with the temple's hereditary priests at a hotel near Madurai airport on Saturday.
After arriving at the airport, the two retired judges told reporters that they had just received a copy of the Supreme Court order and would share further details after going through it.
Meanwhile, around 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel began making arrangements around the Deepathoon pillar and reviewing security measures in consultation with the Tamil Nadu police.
Following the Supreme Court's order, CRPF personnel took control of the temple and the Thiruparankundram hills, while local police were deployed along the girivalam route around the temple. Additional CRPF personnel from Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to arrive in the afternoon.
Muslim devotees visited the Hazrat Sultan Sikkandar Badusha Auliya Dargah during the morning, while Hindu devotees also began gathering from various places to participate in lighting the lamp on the hilltop pillar.
The developments follow the Supreme Court's November 27 order issuing contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu government for failing to comply with its earlier directive to light the lamp on the stone pillar on November 24, during the Karthigai Deepam festival, as a one-time measure.
The state government had instead followed the customary practice of lighting the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. It maintained that the temple's trustees had unanimously decided to continue with the customary location, citing religious traditions, customary practices, agama regulations and established ritual procedures followed for generations, after obtaining the priests' opinion.
In its order, the Supreme Court also suspended the temple's board of trustees and replaced it with the two retired High Court judges to oversee its administration and ensure implementation of the directive.