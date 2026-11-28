One company of the CRPF accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, disembarked near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple complex overnight and began establishing perimeter checkpoints along the hilltop pathways.

Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.

Speaking to reporters at the site, residents described the central security takeover as the culmination of a "100-year struggle" to safeguard their traditional rights, alleging that state police had previously failed to facilitate the ritual.