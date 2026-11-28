MADURAI: The CRPF personnel assumed full security and surveillance control over Tirupparankundram Hill here early Saturday morning following a landmark Supreme Court directive, arriving at the foothills to a warm reception from residents and devotees who showered the troops and their vehicles with flower petals.
One company of the CRPF accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, disembarked near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple complex overnight and began establishing perimeter checkpoints along the hilltop pathways.
Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.
Speaking to reporters at the site, residents described the central security takeover as the culmination of a "100-year struggle" to safeguard their traditional rights, alleging that state police had previously failed to facilitate the ritual.
A senior CRPF official confirmed at the scene that one company has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions from higher authorities ahead of the evening's ceremony.
The deployment comes hours after a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi ordered central forces to secure the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, and the entire hill.
The apex court's intervention followed the non-lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on November 24 when the lamp was instead lit at its customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar Temple despite an earlier interim court order.
The CRPF personnel have been deployed at the Dargah as a precaution to ensure protection of the Muslim devotees, sources said.