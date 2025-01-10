Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Jan 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Tickets for Pongal-special trains sold out in minutes; SR to run additional trains
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Ahead of the Pongal festival, advance tickets for the special trains being operated to accommodate festival crowds were sold out within 10 minutes after bookings opened at 8 am on the IRCTC portal.

    Also Read: Special trains to be operated on Chennai Egmore - Madurai route during Pongal Festival; check details

    In response to the surge of passengers seeking to travel by trains to their hometowns for the harvest festival, Southern Railway (SR) has announced four additional special trains starting from tomorrow (Jan 11).

    Also Read: Special trains to be operated on Tambaram – Nagercoil route during Pongal Festival; check details

