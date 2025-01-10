Tickets for Pongal-special trains sold out in minutes; SR to run additional trains

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Pongal festival, advance tickets for the special trains being operated to accommodate festival crowds were sold out within 10 minutes after bookings opened at 8 am on the IRCTC portal.

Due to high demand, many passengers are turning to Tatkal bookings, which opened at 10 am today, said a Thanthi TV report.

In response to the surge of passengers seeking to travel by trains to their hometowns for the harvest festival, Southern Railway (SR) has announced four additional special trains starting from tomorrow (Jan 11).

