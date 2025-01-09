Special trains to be operated on Chennai Egmore - Madurai route during Pongal Festival; check details

CHENNAI: The following Special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal Festival

Train No. 06109 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Super-Fast MEMU Unreserved Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.45 am on 11 January (Saturday) and reach Madurai at 7.15 pm, the same day (1 Service)

In return direction Train No. 06110 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Super-Fast MEMU Unreserved Express Special will leave Madurai at 8.30 pm on 11 January (Saturday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 04.40 am, the next day (1 Service)

Train No. 06067 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Madurai Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.00 hrs on 11th January, 2025 (Saturday) and reach Madurai at 05.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

In return direction Train No. 06068 Madurai - Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Madurai at 19.00 hrs on 12th January, 2025 (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.20 hrs, the next day (1 Service)