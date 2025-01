Special trains to be operated on Tambaram – Nagercoil route during Pongal Festival; check details

CHENNAI: The following Special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal Festival.

Train No. 06099 Tambaram - Nagercoil Super-Fast Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 9.35 pm on 11 January (Saturday) and reach Nagercoil at 09.20 am, the next day (1 Service)

In return direction Train No. 06100 Nagercoil - Tambaram Super-Fast Special will leave Nagercoil at 12.00 pm on 12 January (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 12.05 am, the next day (1 Service)