Three men held for gang rape and murder of woman near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men in Tiruvallur district on Saturday for the alleged gang rape and murder of a woman near Gummidipoondi, about 50 km from Chennai.



The arrested men were identified as Surya, Suvendar, and Jebakumar. The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.



On May 9, Pathirivedu Police had found the body of the woman in Madharpakkam near Gummidipoondi. It was covered with injuries.

Her body was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem examination. When it was confirmed that the woman was gang raped and strangulated to death, police began investigations.

While watching the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the police saw that the woman was walking back home after buying liquor from a TASMAC outlet with three youths trailing her.



Police picked up the trio for investigation, and during the course of the probe, they allegedly confessed to the rape and murder.



All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

