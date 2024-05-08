Chennai: Rape survivor battling trauma passes Class 12; continues to be stalked by tormentor

CHENNAI: She was raped by a 32-year-old man. A little child all of 13 years of age. By the time she finally gathered the courage to speak about it to a counsellor, she was pregnant. And, barely a month before her Class 10 board exam, the 14-year-old had to undergo an abortion procedure. She scored 53% in the test, a far cry from what she could achieve.

In the Class 12 board exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, she did not score high enough for to be featured in the media. But hers is a bigger story, a tale of gruesome turn of events and the grit with which she resisted them. Revathi (name changed), now 16, scored 73 per cent marks.

A year before it all began, when she was in Class 9 at a Greater Chennai Corporation higher secondary school, Revathi was counted as a topper and was also elected as a student leader. But, though she had a sharp mind and a strong will to study, circumstances at home were unfavourable, both financially and otherwise.

Her father, a construction worker with mutism condition, could earn only a meagre salary while her mother is a homemaker. She has an elder sister studying at a government college. What changed her life was her family’s decision to buy a washing machine in 2020.

To install the machine, Mohan (name changed) came to their house and remained in touch the family. “As days went by, he began getting closer to my parents. He would buy liquor for my father and be friendly with them," Revathi recalled.

Mohan opened up to them about not having a family of his own, and even managed to convince them into shifting house to accommodate him as part of the family in mid-2020. Soon, he falsely claimed that Revathi was in love with him.

"While I was alone at home, he began physically and sexually abusing me from the end of 2020 and 2021. He had a few photographs of me and threatened to release it if I spoke about the abuse to anyone. Trapped in that fear, I remained quiet, until a few of my teachers and a NGO worker noticed a difference in my behaviour," said Revathi.

Unable to bear the torture any longer, Revathi spoke to M Mahalakshmi, assistant manager at Nalandaway, a non-profit that works with underprivileged children in government schools. She immediately took it up to the headmistress of the school.

"I have been conducting counselling sessions for Revathi and a few of her classmates since they were in Class 7. As I know them well, I noticed Revathi was deeply disturbed and unable to concentrate. When she opened up about the abuse, I immediately reported it to the HM, who filed a complaint with Child Helpline (CHL) in December 2021."

Soon, with the help of CHL officials, a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered with the city All Women Police Station (AWPS).

Revathi’s ordeal, however, did not end there. During the medical checkups that were done after the case was registered, the officials, family and even Revathi herself came to know that she was pregnant.

"In January, Mohan was arrested. Between February and March 2022, Revathi underwent abortion and then appeared for Class 10 board exam, in which she scored 56 percent marks," added Mahalakshmi.

Speaking about the incident, Mahalakshmi and the headmistress told DT Next that Revathi has always been an intelligent child. "Fighting the trauma she has undergone, appearing for the exam and, more importantly, to clear all the subjects at one go, show what a brilliant child she has been all along. But, her troubles were not over because Mohan was soon released from custody and began stalking her, which left her disturbed at a time she was to prepare for Class 12 board exams," said the HM.

After coming out of jail, Mohan began to stalk her. He even rented a house near a government care home where Revathi was staying. “During that time, we sought help from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who only exhibited rude and unpleasant behaviour," alleged Mahalakshmi.

The headmistress and Mahalakshmi said Mohan was still stalking her despite Revathi and her family doing all that they can to get rid of him from her life. However, they alleged, even the police have not been helpful.

"I filed multiple complaints about Mohan stalking me. Though the police immediately take him into custody, I see him bothering me within just a few weeks. I wonder if the police had done their duty at all," said Revathi.

Despite facing such agony from the tormentor, and being isolated and even humiliated by her peers – including those whom she once counted as friends – and teachers, Revathi was determined to perform well in the Class 12 board exam.

"I prepared for the exam in the time I got. I could not afford private tuition, so I studied at home and school. The 73 per cent mark I got is quite low because I know I have the potential to score even more. But, I am happy and looking forward to pursuing a college education despite the circumstances in life that I face," she said.

Now, all Revathi desires for is a simple and safe life, with an opportunity to study further. A life where she can get rid of Mohan once and for all. After the results were declared on Monday, she has set her eyes on accounts and finance or corporate secretaryship courses in city colleges.