Three including college student killed in accidents near Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Three youths including a college student were killed in separate accidents near Tiruttani in neighbouring Thiruvallur district on Saturday.

In one incident, two friends travelling in a bike died after the rider lost control of the vehicle and rammed onto the parapet wall of a bridge above Kosasthalayar river along Chennai- Tirupathi road near Lakshmapuram.

The deceased were identified as Vishwa and Sanjay, both aged 24 years.

Both of them worked at a private workshop.

On Friday evening, they went to a temple festival in Palliankuppam and were returning home when the accident happened.

Passerby who noticed them lying unconscious with blood injuries alerted the police after which the Kanagamachatram Police secured both of them and moved them to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

In another incident, a 18-year-old college student who tried to board a moving train at Tiruttani railway station was killed after he slipped and fell onto the tracks.

The deceased was identified as Harshavardhan, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Harshavardhan was pursuing B Tech at a private institution in Tirupathi.

He along with a group of friends visited Puducherry and were returning back to the college hostel when the accident happened.

When the train stopped at Tiruttani, the teenager got off the train and attempted to board the train when it was in motion, leading to his slip and fall.

Government Railway Police (GRP), Arakkonam secured Harshavardhan's body and sent it to Tiruttani government hospital for post mortem.