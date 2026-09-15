Control room set up for Madurai Meenakshi temple Kumbabhishekam

CHENNAI: A control room has been set up at Pudhu Mandapam opposite the East Rajagopuram of the Madurai Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple to coordinate officials from departments for the kumbabhishekam (consecration) scheduled September 17, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh said on Tuesday (September 15).
“The kumbabhishekam of the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will be held on September 17,” Ramesh said, adding that restoration works had been completed.
The previous kumbabhishekam was conducted on April 8, 2009. As per Agama traditions, the ceremony is to be held once every 12 years.
Following the previous ceremony, repair and painting works were carried out on gopurams and mandapams after obtaining approvals from Archaeology Department experts and expert committees.
A total of 186 works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 32.29 crore.
Of these, 86 works costing Rs 15.40 crore were funded from temple funds, while 100 works estimated at Rs 16.89 crore were undertaken with donor contributions.
Drinking water and prasadam bags containing biscuits will be provided at entry points.
Medical assistance centres staffed by government doctors and nurses have been readied in the temple complex and surrounding streets, with 108 ambulances arranged for emergencies. LED screens have also been installed at public places.
The kumbabhishekam for the parivara deities will be held on September 16 from 5 am to 6 am.
On September 17, the golden vimanas and Rajagopurams will undergo kumbabhishekam from 7.40 am to 8.10 am, followed by kalasabhishekam for Meenakshi Amman and Sundaraswarar.