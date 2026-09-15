Control room set up for Madurai Meenakshi temple Kumbabhishekam

“The kumbabhishekam of the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will be held on September 17,” Ramesh said, adding that restoration works had been completed.

The previous kumbabhishekam was conducted on April 8, 2009. As per Agama traditions, the ceremony is to be held once every 12 years.

Following the previous ceremony, repair and painting works were carried out on gopurams and mandapams after obtaining approvals from Archaeology Department experts and expert committees.