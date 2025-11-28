Thoothukudi: Compensate for denying coverage, insurer told

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an insurance company to compensate an aggrieved consumer, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, Ragupathy Raja, who resides in Thoothukudi, paid premiums for health coverage for his family. The insurance policy was quite clear that all members of the family were entitled to seek medical treatment based on necessity.

Meanwhile, Ragupathy Raja’s wife travelled up to England to spend time with her relatives. But since she suffered a stomachache, she returned to Chennai and got treated at a private hospital. However, when she claimed treatment expenses from the insurance firm, it was rejected.

Subsequently, the dejected Raja then sent a legal notice to the insurance firm through the Commission, but there was no response. He then filed a case with the Commission, which sought action against the insurance firm.

After examining, the president of the Commission, Chakravarthy and its members, Sankar and Namatchivayam directed the firm to pay Rs 10 lakh for the cost of medical bills. It also ordered an additional Rs 50,000 to be paid for causing mental agony and deficiency in service, along with Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses within a period of six weeks.