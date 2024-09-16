Thirumavalavan to meet Stalin today amid 'power share' debate

CHENNAI: Amid the raging debate triggered by his comments on coalition government and his decision to invite principal opposition party AIADMK to the prohibition conference on October 2, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan is set to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat at 11 am today (September 16).

The recent days have witnessed debates and speculations over VCK's political moves, included repeatedly raising its policy position on sharing power. For good measure, he even cited the example of the BJP, despite having a simple majority on its own, accommodating alliance partners in Union Cabinet.

Thirumavalavan's decision to invite AIADMK and Vijay's TVK to the prohibition conference, too, has set tongues wagging.