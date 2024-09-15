Thol Thirumavalavan's demand for coalition govt fair, says H Raja

CHENNAI: State BJP Convener H Raja on Sunday extended support to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan in his demand for coalition government in the State.

Talking to reporters in Kamalalayam, state BJP headquarters, after distributing welfare assistance, H Raja said, "VCK leader Thirumavalavan's demand is fair and correct. We (BJP) are the ones who implemented the demand for the formation of coalition governments. Some say that the coalition government will not be stable in Tamil Nadu. Since 1998, we have formed a coalition government at the Centre. In 2014 and 2019, when we had a majority, we formed a coalition government. We have distributed power to all the coalition parties. It is fair that whoever was on the poster of the DMK alliance, should be given Cabinet berths. So, we support his demand."

However, the saffron party leader flayed the VCK, saying that it is the worst caste-based party in India.

"He (Thirumavalavan) is not a leader of the Scheduled Castes. He is a leader of one caste in the Scheduled Castes community. He was the one, who opposed the M Karunanidhi-led DMK government's sub-quota order for Arundhadhiyars. His party is the worst caste-based political outfit in India. It is not fair for him to talk about the BJP," Raja said.

The former BJP MLA also took a dig at the actor-turned-politician Vijay for not greeting Hindus during Hindu festivals such as Ganesh Chathurthi.

"Greeting Malayalees on the occasion of Onam is welcome. But, not greeting Hindus during their auspicious occasions, will hurt the majority of people. It is highly reprehensible," he said.

If Vijay supports a two-language policy, he must not enrol his wards in CBSE schools, Raja noted.

The veteran BJP leader also urged the DMK workers to enroll their wards in state-run government schools instead of CBSE, if they support a two-language policy.