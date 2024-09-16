PMK at PhD stage of prohibition protests, VCK in KG-level: Anbumani

MADURAI: A day after VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan’s statement that the VCK did not invite PMK to join the Kallakurichi prohibition conference owing to its alliance with BJP, Anbumani Ramadoss rebutted saying the party is equivalent to having completed PhD in such conferences against liquor.

The PMK president termed that VCK is at the kinderkarten level on this issue.

Talking to reporters at Madurai airport on Sunday, Anbumani slammed Thirumavalavan for terming PMK a caste party. PMK was instrumental in providing sub-quota reservation for the Arunthathiyars and the Muslims, he said. “We continuously fight to protect the environment and water bodies from pollution, bring changes in the education system and implement liquor prohibition. But despite all these efforts, Thirumavalavan is talking ill of PMK,” Anbumani said.

“Let VCK organise a conference on prohibition. It does not matter whether the VCK invites the PMK or not, but we will extend our support for the conference as it is the party's principle to fight for total prohibition,” Anbumani added.

Thirumavalavan has just started his campaign for prohibition, he said. “It was PMK founder S Ramadoss who launched several protests against liquor outlets. As many as 15,000 women took part in such protests and were jailed,” the PMK chief said.

PMK has been steadfast in its commitment to the fight against alcohol abuse and organised a series of protests that led to the closure of 3,321 liquor stores in Tamil Nadu and 90,000 such stores across India, Anbumani claimed. If Thirumavalavan had thought about implementing alcohol prohibition in Tamil Nadu, it should have invited PMK first, he said.

On one hand, Thirumavalavan is campaigning against alcohol abuse and on the other hand, he campaigned for the DMK MPs including TR Baalu and S Jagathrakshakan, who own liquor units, the PMK leader said.

Meanwhile, Anbumani justified Thirumavalavan’s recent video post demanding a share in political power.