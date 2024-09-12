Thiruma downplays AIADMK invite row, says Kallakurichi anti-liquor conference 'apolitical'

CHENNAI: A day after issuing an open invitation to the AIADMK to participate in the VCK’s women's wing conference seeking total prohibition in Kallakurichi, to be held on October 2, the party leader Thol Thirumavalavan tried to downplay the incident. He said the invitation is open to all democratic forces, including actor-turned-politician Vijay, if they believe in prohibition.

The Chidambaram MP said that the event is purely non-political, in an obvious bid to settle down the political storm fuelled by his talk.

The anguish of the families of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims was the triggering factor behind holding the conference, he said, adding that it was a purely ‘non-political’ event meant for the wellbeing of the future generation.

Many of the women in the victims’ families have pleaded to close down TASMAC outlets vending liquor and said they were worried over the future of their wards as many of them were addicted to liquor and drugs, Thirumavalavan told media persons after distributing financial assistance to some of the kin of those killed in the hooch tragedy last June.

He also asked reporters and others to not read too much into his spontaneous invite extended to the AIADMK,

"Social conscience for a better future is at the bedrock of the Kallakurichi conference," Thirumavalavan emphasised, adding that there was a need for everyone to come together against drug abuse and alcoholism. "These are silent disasters destroying our human resources and pose a serious threat to future generations,” he added.

Though many like-minded people have been demanding total prohibition all these years, the political climate is conducive now after the horrific Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which claimed 69 lives, he said. “The spread of alcoholism and drug abuse among youth even in rural areas cannot be taken lightly. Such addiction is the root cause for heinous crimes against women and children,” the VCK chief reiterated.